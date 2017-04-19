Otter: Stay Alert Near Idaho Waterways Due to Spring Flooding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Flood damage in the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia areas is expected to be about $30 million, according to information from the governor’s office.

Unfortunately, we might not have seen the last of flooding for this year.

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter on Tuesday urged Idahoans to use caution along waterways because of the risk of spring flooding in many parts of the state, including areas in south-central Idaho.

Water from the spillway at Magic Reservoir as seen in late March. (Photo by Benito Baeza)

“As I’ve traveled around the state in the past three months, I’ve seen firsthand the destruction caused by this unprecedented weather,” Otter said in a prepared statement. “Now the snow that in some areas is continuing to fall is turning into runoff that’s filling our rivers and reservoirs to overflowing, threatening people and property statewide.

“Most of our counties have declared disasters, and we’re working to get assistance and relief deployed wherever it’s needed as quickly as possible.”

Otter met with local, state and federal officials to assess the state’s disaster status and emergency preparedness for flood conditions that, according to information he gleaned at the meeting, could continue through summer.

I urge everyone to understand the dangers posed by floodwaters. Even when it looks shallow, the power of moving water can be deadly. Just six inches of water can overturn a large vehicle, and three inches can knock over an adult. When you see signs that say ‘Don’t enter,’ it’s critically important that you take it seriously. Remember: ‘Turn Around – Don’t Drown.’”

For information on snow pack and flood threats, visit the website of the Idaho Department of Water Resources.