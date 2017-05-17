Our Nevada Friends Made a RC Car Drive on Water (WATCH)
We always knew that our Nevada friends knew how to party. Everyone that has seen (or lived) the movie, The Hangover, knows this. But, now they've proven useful in another way that involves a RC car and a lake.
This happened May 9 in Las Vegas. That part explains a lot. After a typical night in Vegas, trying to get a RC car to drive on water is the only sensible thing to do.
Amazingly enough, this isn't the first time this has happened. I remember a video from a few years back that included a brief RC run across a pond.
The sweet thing about the Vegas stunt is that the car doesn't just do a straight line shot across the lake. It does what would equal a lap with turns and everything.
If you watch this and immediately think "Dierkes", you might want to consider a RC car that's made for this kind of fun from Amazon. But, prepare to shell out around $55 for it (not including shipping).
You are welcome.