Our Nevada Friends Made a RC Car Drive on Water (WATCH)

We always knew that our Nevada friends knew how to party. Everyone that has seen (or lived) the movie, The Hangover , knows this. But, now they've proven useful in another way that involves a RC car and a lake.

This happened May 9 in Las Vegas . That part explains a lot. After a typical night in Vegas , trying to get a RC car to drive on water is the only sensible thing to do.

Amazingly enough, this isn't the first time this has happened. I remember a video from a few years back that included a brief RC run across a pond.

The sweet thing about the Vegas stunt is that the car doesn't just do a straight line shot across the lake. It does what would equal a lap with turns and everything.

If you watch this and immediately think "Dierkes" , you might want to consider a RC car that's made for this kind of fun from Amazon . But, prepare to shell out around $55 for it (not including shipping).

You are welcome.