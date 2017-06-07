Outbreak Strains of Salmonella In Idaho Linked to Backyard Flocks

According to this report from the CDC, Idaho's number of Salmonella cases linked to backyard flocks are low compared to most states.

According to the USDA, the backyard chicken phenomenon is rising. More and more families are choosing to raise their own poultry

The CDC published this case count for People infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella, linked to backyard flocks, as of May 25, 2017.

According to the report, Idaho has had three confirmed cases of Salmonella, linked to backyard flocks. Our neighbors in Nevada only had two. Washington reported eleven cases and Montana had twelve. California had a whopping twenty one cases so far.

Salmonella is commonly spread when humans put their hands on poultry or equipment that has come into contact with poultry.

The CDC recommends two very simple steps that can help abate the spread of salmonella.