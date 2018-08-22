Over 130 Sex Offenders Within A Mile Of These Twin Falls Schools

Sean Gallup, Getty Images

Now that the 2018-19 school year has begun in the Magic Valley, parents need to be aware of the neighborhoods that surround the buildings their children are spending 40 hours a week learning in.

I recently went on to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office website and conducted a search of registered sex offenders within a one mile radius of four of our county schools that teach children under the age of 14. The school's I included in this search are Robert Stuart Middle School , Oregon Trail Elementary School , Bickel Elementary and Xavier Charter .

In total, 132 registered sex offenders came up matching the criteria of my search, according to the sheriff's crime watch database . Bickel Elementary has the most offenders within a mile radius of the school, with 73 . Robert Stuart totaled 38 persons, with Oregon Trail showing 19 , and Xavier yielding two offenders.

In total, according to the latest data, there are 184 registered sex offenders in Twin Falls. This information is again available to the public on the Twin Falls County Sheriff's website.