Pacific Northwest Teen Makes Video, Hopes to Find Family to Adopt Him (WATCH)
It's easy to forget how blessed you are when you have a family. For one Pacific Northwest teen, that is not his reality. He recently made a video in an attempt to find a family that wants to adopt him.
His name is Jaydyn. The Northwest Adoption Exchange helped him create this video to help tell his story.
Jaydyn's Youth Engagement Video from NWAE on Vimeo.
Jaydyn is 15 and looking for an adoptive family in Idaho, Washington state or Oregon. You can view his full profile on the Northwest Adoption Exchange website to learn more about this awesome kid.