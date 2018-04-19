Paint Magic Celebrates 33 Years Helping the Magic Valley
Paint Magic has painted 707 homes for the elderly, low income and disabled. They are currently looking for applicants and volunteers for this year's event.
A homeowner can find an application in the Times News, the Office on Aging, local Senior Centers, South Central Community Action Partnership or here:
If you are looking to volunteer contact Jessica Meade at 208-933-2650 or Karen Stoker 208-293-9462
The painting will start the week of July 16th.
For more information go to www.paintmagic.org or their Facebook page.