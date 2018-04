April 7th at 7 a.m. the Blue Lake Rotary Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast and all the proceeds go to Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls.

Tickets are $5 and breakfast will be served at 238 7th Ave N. until 11 a.m.

Anyone can purchase tickets at the Lincoln Elementary School front desk from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. or if through a Lincoln Elementary School student.

The school plans to use the finances for technology and equipment