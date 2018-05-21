Parks and Rec Offering Twin Falls Discount Kayak Days
Twin Falls Park and Recreation has released a schedule of days coming up where people can kayak or paddle board the Snake River at discounted rates.
"Kayak Days" begins June 13, at Centennial Park, in Twin Falls. Rentals include two hours on the river, along with necessary equipment, for $10. Multiple date passes are also available, according to the event's website.
These opportunities are open to all ages, with five additional dates scheduled through August 22. For more information, call 208-736-2265.