Parks & Rec Of Twin Falls Holding A Free Kids Lake Activites Day

Twin Falls Parks and Recreation is hosting an event this weekend aimed at getting kids outside for a day of fun activities.

The 2018 "Kids To The Park Day" is this Saturday, May 19, from 10 AM - 2 PM at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls. All events offered will be free of charge, and include kayaking, fishing, archery, hiking and more. The vehicle entrance fee is also being waved during event hours.