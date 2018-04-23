Participate in Red Day: Help Twin Falls Optimist Youth House

The Twin Falls Optimist Youth House gives a place for 18 year old children who are no longer able to stay in the foster care system. Red Day aims to help provide for those who have essentially been left without anything.

Each year, Keller Williams hosts a Red Day, this year it will be May 10th. Associates will be collecting new and needed items from noon at the Twin Falls Fred Meyers until 6:00 p.m.

The house needs lots of supplies ranging from hygiene products to food, since those who typically age out of foster care have no personal belongings, and tend to have little skills.

For more information about Red Day go to kw.com/kw/redday