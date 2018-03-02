Patriot Defense in Buhl Hosts Free Active Shooter Response Class for Teachers
A Twin Falls area gun safety instructor is hosting a free active shooter response class for teachers.
According to the post on social media, this is not a shooting class but "will focus on the universally accepted run, hide and fight strategy. It will address the psychological and physical aspects needed to survive a shooting."
The class is March 10 at 8am at Patriot Defense in Buhl. Interested teachers should call or email to register as there is a limited amount of space.
Call or text Todd Eccles: 620-794-6223
Email: patriotdefense13@yahoo.com