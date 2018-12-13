Patrol Deputies Still Sought for Blaine County

Want a career in law enforcement?

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting applications for patrol deputies, according to a social media post on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page that it will accept application through Jan. 8. Testing and interviews will be conducted the week of Jan. 14-17.

The 40-hour per week position starts at more than $57,000, has rotating 12-hour shifts, benefits and more. Applicants must pass a background check.