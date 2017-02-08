Paul Brown of Auction Kings is Coming Back to Twin Falls

If you had the privilege of seeing Paul Brown at the Southern Idaho Home and Garden show last year, you know how entertaining he is. If you missed him, you missed out. But, good news in either case as Paul Brown is returning to the Magic Valley.

Paul Brown is the host of the Discovery TV show, Auction Kings. He is a master appraiser and can probably tell you more about your keepsake item than even you know. If you aren't familiar with the show, definitely worth your time to check out some full episodes on Discovery Channel's YouTube channel.

There were overflow crowds at last year's Home and Garden Show wanting Paul to appraise their items. Paul was the featured Saturday entertainment, but this year he'll be at the Home and Garden Show with 2 presentations on Friday, February 17 and 3 shows on Saturday, February 18.