Paulette Jordan as the Virgin Mary? It’s Enough to Gag a Maggot

National media is still trying to tug Paulette Jordan over the finish line. The latest is the Huffington Post, which has published a sycophantic piece about the Democrat candidate for Idaho Governor.

The part where I almost spit out my coffee was the artist rendition of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Let’s be clear, nobody confuses the candidate with the Virgin, although. Media gives the impression Jordan’s children were immaculately conceived. There’s never a mention of a husband.

Ole St. Paulette could be in some serious legal trouble following Election Day. Instead of the statehouse she could be taking up residence at Leavenworth. National media ignores her extravagant campaign spending and relationships to shady political action committees.

If you haven’t just finished eating, you can read the Huffington Post claptrap by clicking here .