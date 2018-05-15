Paving Begins Thursday on Eastland/Pole Line Expansion Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Paving for the first phase of the Eastland/Pole Line Expansion Project is expected to begin Thursday, according to the city of Twin Falls. It will continue to through May 21.
The city says access on the south side of Pole Line Road at Mountain View Drive and accesses on the west side of Eastland Drive from Pole Line Road to Falls Avenue will be closed.
The closures will include Village Park, Cheney Drive, North Temple, South Temple, Candle Ridge, Julie Lane and Bitterroot Drive.