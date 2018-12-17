Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit on Interstate in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX) – A 44-year-old Boise resident died after being hit while on foot on the interstate Friday night in Meridian.

Idaho State Police said the person, later identified as Michele J. Stevenson, was walking from the median to the right shoulder around 10 p.m. on Interstate 84 when struck by a Kia Optima, driven by 25-year-old Tawny Taylor.

Stevenson was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she succumbed to injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about 90 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.