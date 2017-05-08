People Are Making Too Much Noise in Yellowstone National Park
If you go to Yellowstone National Park this summer, you might want to keep it down. There's a new study that claims us humans are making way too much sound.
I don't think getting the kids to hush in the backseat of the minivan is gonna help Yellowstone be any quieter.
The Guardian shared a story about research that has found human noise in our national parks is way more prevalent than the sounds of nature. The study said this (among other things):
Human-produced noise doubled background noise levels in a majority of protected areas and substantially affected critical habitat areas for endangered species.
When I read things like this, I would like to think that there is a doable solution. But, according to the story, much of the noise is being created by traffic noise and construction. I don't think getting the kids to hush in the backseat of the minivan is gonna help Yellowstone be any quieter.
My family loves Yellowstone. Our trip last summer was one we'll never forget. If we visit again, we'll try to keep it down.