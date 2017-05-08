People Are Making Too Much Noise in Yellowstone National Park

If you go to Yellowstone National Park this summer, you might want to keep it down. There's a new study that claims us humans are making way too much sound.

I don't think getting the kids to hush in the backseat of the minivan is gonna help Yellowstone be any quieter.

The Guardian shared a story about research that has found human noise in our national parks is way more prevalent than the sounds of nature. The study said this (among other things):

Human-produced noise doubled background noise levels in a majority of protected areas and substantially affected critical habitat areas for endangered species.

When I read things like this, I would like to think that there is a doable solution. But, according to the story, much of the noise is being created by traffic noise and construction. I don't think getting the kids to hush in the backseat of the minivan is gonna help Yellowstone be any quieter.