Summer has come and gone and it looks like some people's parking skills also went on summer vacation. I hope they come back soon!

Over the summer we highlighted 28 of the worst parking jobs we have ever seen in Twin Falls. The best part is that most of the pictures were submitted by you guys - our listeners. We thank you for being vigilant in spotting these parking lot perpetrators and hope to see more submissions in the future.

BONUS VIDEOS - Previous Bad Parking In Twin Falls