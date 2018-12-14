Performances Of A Christmas Carol Through Dec 22 In Twin Falls

Ian Gavan, Getty Images

Production of " A Christmas Carol " begins this week in Twin Falls by a local theatre group, and continues through the weekend leading into Christmas.

The Orpheum Theatre is hosting performances by the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre of the Charles Dicken's 1843 classic novel. The story centers around banker Ebenezer Scrooge , a stingy, megalomaniac, who gets visited by three ghosts, all of whom attempt to cleanse him of his sour ways.

The shows run Friday and Saturday through December 22. For tickets or more information, click here .