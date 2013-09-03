Perrine Bridge BASE Jumper in Critical Condition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho ( KTVB ) -- An Illinois man is fighting for his life in a Boise hospital after a parachute malfunction during a BASE jump off the Perrine Bridge. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office tells KTVB that 45-year-old Timothy Sumpter, of Waterloo, Illinois, jumped at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

His pilot parachute opened, but his main parachute failed, deputies said. Sumpter hit the Snake River feet first, and suffered multiple injuries to his pelvis, shoulders, and back.

He was taken to St. Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls and later airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A hospital spokesperson told us Monday morning that he is still in critical condition.