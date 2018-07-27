Person From Paul Injured in Single Vehicle Crash Near Pocatello

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Paul resident was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash Thursday evening near Pocatello. According to Idaho State Police, 21-year-old Jaquoy Twiss was headed west on Interstate 86 in a 2005 Honda Accord when it went off the road, into the median, overturned, then across the eastbound lanes. ISP says Twiss was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to a Pocatello hospital. The crash is still under investigation.