PETA Demands the Boy Scouts Stop Fishing

Not sure how this’ll play with local Scout Troops.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA , is demanding the Boy Scouts eliminate its fishing badge. Because, well, as you know, fishing isn’t always a good experience for the fish.

My closest experience to local Scouts is their participation in the Memorial Day commemoration in Buhl, where they reverently dispose of old American flags. I’ll note Buhl also claims to be the trout capital of the world. I’m guessing most of those future leaders are avid fisherman. PETA can make a lot of noise but its members are missing out on some very tasty food.