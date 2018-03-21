PETA Gets Involved In Idaho School Case Of Turtle-Fed Puppy

The investigation involving a southeastern Idaho science teacher who allegedly fed a sick puppy to a snapping turtle is now receiving attention from animal rights activists across the country.

According to a new story by the Idaho State Journal, the People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has prepared a statement the organization wishes to have read at a Preston School District board meeting scheduled for tonight. News that the case has been turned over to the Idaho Attorney General's Office has also been reported, according to the journal's post from earlier today.

The man at the center of the investigation has been reported to be Preston Junior High School teacher Robert Crosland. Crosland allegedly fed a dying puppy to a snapping turtle on March 7 in front of others in his classroom. State agricultural officials euthanized the turtle last week after it was determined that Crosland illegally owned the animal.