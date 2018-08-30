Petroglyph or Mother Nature?

Picture by Bill Colley.

A friend in Washington State explains she loves exploring petroglyphs.

The rock face looks like eyes and a frowning and open mouth

With no shortage of rock formations in the Northwest she keeps very busy, although.  She was initially fooled by some recent pictures I sent her way.  One resembles an angry child.  It’s a natural formation along the Missouri River Canyon in Montana.  The rock face looks like eyes and a frowning and open mouth.  Mother Nature is responsible.

The same for a formation named the elephant by a tour guide 140 years ago.  The guide also spotted a rock formation resembling a crocodile.

When I was a boy there was a bluff on an old dirt road known to the Boy Scouts as Indian head.  It looked like a man staring westward from the top of a cliff.  More than 40 years later I assume it still stands.

