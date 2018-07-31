BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Jerome man was taken to the hospital after his pickup went off the interstate near Burley Monday evening. Kyle Wilkinson, age 30, was headed west in a Dodge Dakota when he went off onto the rumble strip, overcorrected, went across the road into the median and rolled, according to Idaho State Police. The pickup had caught on fire, Wilkinson was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center. Part of Interstate 84 was blocked for an hour. ISP is investigating.