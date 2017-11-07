Pickup Damages Murtaugh Football Field, Suspects Sought

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX) A pickup truck damaged a Magic Valley high school football field prompting authorities to seek the public's help in tracking down suspects. In a Facebook post,the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the damaged field at Murtaugh High School. The sheriff's office was able to get video footage of the incident that happened Monday. The video shows the white truck doing doughnuts that create deep trenches that destroyed the grass. The sheriff's office says extensive repairs will need to be done to the field. If you have any information regarding this crime, call the sheriff's office by dialing SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911, or call Crime Stoppers at 208-732-5387. You can also send the sheriff's office a private message on their Facebook page.