Pickup Pulling Horse Trailer Struck Atop Galena Summit

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) Blaine County authorities say a pickup pulling a horse trailer was hit by another pickup at the top of Galena Summit north of Ketchum Sunday morning that sent one person to the hospital. At a little after 9:30 a.m. Blaine County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the accident on Highway 75 where Ann Wartman was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup headed south. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office in a news release says Wartman lost control in ice and slid into the northbound lane hitting a Ford pickup pulling a horse trailer, with horses, driven by Kimberly resident Cindy Gochnour, age 58. The impact ripped the wheels off the horse trailer. Wartman was taken to the hospital in Ketchum and later released, three passengers in her pickup were not injured. The driver of the Ford was not injured nor the horses. Everyone had been wearing their seat belts.