Pint Sized Hero Blood Drive At Oregon Trail Elementary In Twin Falls
The Pint Size Hero Blood Drive is coming to Oregon Trail Elementary on Monday February 19th. The event is put on by the American Red Cross as a way to get young students involved in recruiting people to donate blood.
Each student who recruits a donor will get a Red Cross medal.
The blood drive is from noon to 6pm in the Oregon Trail Elementary gym, 660 Park Ave in Twin Falls. You can make an appointment online or by calling Monica Coombs at the school.