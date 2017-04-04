Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed in Twin Falls
The Twin Falls Police Department is reporting that a pizza delivery driver was robbed in Twin Falls and are asking for anyone with information to contact them.
According to a press release from the City of Twin Falls, the delivery driver was approached at the 100 block of of Elm Street in Twin, by a white male wearing a mask and wielding a golf club.
The male was described as being in his mid 20's and about 5'10 with a medium build.
The man left the scene and headed south in what is believed to be a dark colored sedan.
Twin Falls police are asking anyone with information about this crime to please contact the Twin Falls Police Department and speak with Detective Brian Maughan. 208-735-4357