Plane Crashed After Entering Idaho Box Canyon

CASCADE, Idaho (AP) — Federal authorities in a preliminary report say a plane crash in west-central Idaho that killed an Idaho man and injured the Georgia pilot occurred when the pilot flew into a box canyon and crashed trying to get out. The National Transportation Safety Board in a report earlier this month says the small plane stalled during the escape maneuver and crashed Sept. 2 about 15 miles southeast of Cascade in a wilderness area. Fifty-year-old David Henderson of Boise died and 54-year-old Andrew D. Akin of Griffin, Georgia, had to be extracted by helicopter from the mountainous area. Authorities say Griffin reported that he and Henderson, a cousin and also a pilot, planned to take the airplane to a backcountry airstrip.