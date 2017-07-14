Pocatello Committee to Recommend New Design for City Flag

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho city with a flag called the worst city flag in North America in a 2015 TED talk may be one step closer to a new flag.

The Idaho State Journal reports a Pocatello committee will recommend a flag design featuring three red mountain peaks and a compass rose during city council's study session on Thursday. The flag was chosen over five other finalists. According to the flag's description, the mountains represent the Scout Mountain, Kinport Peak and Chinese Peak and industry, recreation and education.

The compass rose symbolizes the city's role as a trade and transportation hub for rail, road and air. The flag's gold and blue colors stand for agriculture, the sky and the Portneuf River.