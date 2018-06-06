Pocatello One Of The Worst Cities In America For Basketball Fans

Not only does Pocatello have to be neighbors with Chubbuck but they are also in the bottom 5 cities for basketball fans. Yep, sucks to be Pocatello right now.

Wallethub has a map of cities in the United States and Pocatello is ranked at 157...that's the 4th worst city in the entire nation! It isn't all bad for our area though (if you're willing to drive a few hours) because Salt Lake City is ranked as the 5th best and Boise is up at 137th. That's not good but it is definitely better than Pocy.