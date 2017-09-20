Pocatello has finally chosen a new city flag and sadly they didn't choose my submitted design. The good news for Pocatello though, is that the design they picked is actually way better than mine and it's exponentially better than their previous one .

FYI - here's the design I submitted.

N8 Pocatello Flag Design

I'm not sure I understand the symbolism of the new flag with the red mountain and star at the top, but it looks cool. Now, will it be good enough to appease the masses and be removed as the worst city flag in the nation ?

What do you think of the new Pocatello flag?