MALAD, Idaho (KLIX) A Pocatello woman died after being thrown from her vehicle in a crash last night near Malad. At around 11:03 p.m. Peggy Pratt, 67, was driving an SUV headed north on the interstate when it went off the shoulder, overcorrected and went across to the other shoulder, then veered back to the median and rolled, according to Idaho State Police. Pratt was thrown from the vehicle and died at the crash site. Two juvenile passengers were taken to the Oneida County Hospital by ground ambulance. Neither Pratt or the juveniles were wearing seat belts. Part of the interstate was blocked for more than two hours.