Points Stolen from CSI Museum Recovered by Twin Falls Police
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Five replica points have been recovered by police after being stolen from a Twin Falls museum and art center in April. According to a social media post by Twin Falls Police, the replicated Clovis points have all been recovered after being removed from their display case at the Herrett Center for the Arts and Sciences. Police credit the help of area media and the community for helping solve the case.
Three detectives were able to track down the points during the investigation. Police charged Bryan Loyd Richardson with burglary for the crime. The Clovis points are based on actual artifacts discovered in southern Idaho.