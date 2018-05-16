Police: 3 Nebraska Men Arrested in Idaho for Drug Trafficking
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX) – Police say three men from Nebraska were arrested Wednesday morning near Chubbuck for drug trafficking.
According to Idaho State Police, officers initiated a traffic stop a little after 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 86 in Bannock County. They pulled over 23-year-old Randy D. Holt, of Ralston, Neb., and found about 22 pounds of marijuana and $4,000 cash.
Holt and his passengers, Ramaro P. Jackson, 22, and Austin F. Essensohn, 22, both of Omaha, Neb., were arrested and charged for drug trafficking, according to ISP.
All three were taken to the Bannock County Jail.