Police: 3 Nebraska Men Arrested in Idaho for Drug Trafficking

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX) – Police say three men from Nebraska were arrested Wednesday morning near Chubbuck for drug trafficking.

According to Idaho State Police, officers initiated a traffic stop a little after 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 86 in Bannock County. They pulled over 23-year-old Randy D. Holt, of Ralston, Neb., and found about 22 pounds of marijuana and $4,000 cash.

Holt and his passengers, Ramaro P. Jackson, 22, and Austin F. Essensohn, 22, both of Omaha, Neb., were arrested and charged for drug trafficking, according to ISP.