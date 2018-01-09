Police Arrest Man Suspected in String of Burglaries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Twin Falls police detectives have arrested a man they believe may be connected to several burglaries in the area.

The suspect, 47-year-old Efrain M. Diaz of San Antonio, Texas, was taken into custody on Monday in the 300 block of Washington Street. The arrest occurred without incident, police said.

Detectives said they encourage victims of burglaries within the last month who have not completed a police report to do so as soon as possible.