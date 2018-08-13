Police Continue Search For Missing Southeast Idaho Teen

Idaho State Police

The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children are assisting Idaho police with the search for a 17-year-old Pocatello girl that hasn't been seen by her family for over a month now.

Felicity Martin has been missing since July 5, according to an update at missingandunsolved.com . Felicity is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with blue eyes and blondish-brown hair. She was wearing a white jacket and black pants last time she was seen by family.

If you have seen Felicity, please call the Pocatello Police Department, at 208-234-6100.