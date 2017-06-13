Police: Gay Pride Flag Burned Outside Boise Home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they are investigating after a gay pride flag was found burned in front of a Boise home. According to Boise police, an unknown suspect damaged a gay pride flag displayed outside a Boise home sometime between during the evening of June 10 and the morning of June 11. Police say that the owners were displaying the rainbow flag in support of Boise's pride week.

The case is being investigated as malicious harassment. Idaho doesn't include sexual orientation and gender identity in its malicious harassment law. June is known as LGBT pride month.