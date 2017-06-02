Police: Idaho Man Left Child in Truck to Drink, Play Pool at Bar

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a Parma man faces a felony charge after police say he allegedly left a child in a truck to drink and play pool at a Caldwell bar.

Matthew Thomas Jaggi was arraigned Tuesday for one count of felony injury to a child. According to police, officers were called to a Caldwell bar Sunday evening after getting a report of a child left alone in a Chevy pickup. Officers removed the child from the truck after arriving at the scene, noting in their report that the child was sweaty and covered in urine.

Police then interviewed the 21-year-old Jaggi, who told authorities he had been drinking at the bar for almost an hour. Police said Jaggi was visibly intoxicated and slurring his speech. The child has since been placed in state custody.