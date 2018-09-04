Police: Investigation Underway of 2 Reports of Child Enticement

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Twin Falls Police Department says that detectives are investigating two separate reports of child enticement that reportedly occurred over the Labor Day weekend.

Police say the first alleged incident was reported on Saturday in the area of Morningside Elementary School, and the second alleged incident on Sunday in the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue East.

Both reports identify the suspect as an adult male, possibly driving a van, according to police, noting that detectives are following up on leads in an effort to establish a better description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Anyone with information about these events should contact Det. Ken Rivers at 208-735-7200.