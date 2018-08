UPDATE : Police say all lanes have reopened near the Interstate 84/86 split, where a crash occurred there earlier this afternoon.

Original story

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX) - Crews are at the scene of a crash westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 222 at the Interstate 86 split, according to Idaho State Police.

Police say traffic control is in place alternating westbound and eastbound traffic.

Updated information will be posted as it becomes available.