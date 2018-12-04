Police Investigate I-84 Crash Near Boise

UPDATE, 5 p.m. : Idaho State Police a three-vehicle crash that involved a Twin Falls man near Boise blocked travel for a period of time, but luckily no one was injured in the crash.

The crash, which was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 at milepost 57.1, occurred when 46-year-old Twin Falls resident Russell P. Davidson, driving eastbound in a Peterbilt semi, crossed the center line, according to police. In doing so, he struck the vehicle of 68-year-old Tim E. Fitzsimonds, of Lewiston, who was in the passing lane in a Ford F150 pickup. Fitzsimond’s vehicle then made contact with Mones Petit-Frere’s vehicle. Mones Petit-Frere, 35, is from Tampa, Fla.

All three drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to police. The eastbound center lane was blocked for about 45 minutes.

Original story

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Police were called to the scene of a crash shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 84, past the Gowen Road Exit near east Boise. Drivers experienced a few minutes of delay due to the center lane being blocked, but Idaho State Police said at 1:54 p.m. that lanes were again open. More information will be posted as it becomes available.