Police: Multiple Crashes Reported Near American Falls

UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.: The Idaho Transportation Department has officially closed Interstate 86 in both directions from milepost 40 in American Falls to milepost 44, Ramsey Road.

For current road conditions, call 511 or visit 511.idaho.gov.

Original story

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Multiple crashes are reported along Interstate 86 near American Falls, according to Idaho State Police.

High winds caused a dust storm that reduced visibility in the area. ISP said the crashes are from milepost 42 to milepost 44, just east of American Falls.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes were blocked a little after 4:40 p.m., according to ISP. Police urge drivers to avoid the area, otherwise expect delays.