Police: Officers Shoot Armed Male Suspect After Chase

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise say officers shot and injured a male suspect who displayed a firearm and refused police commands.

The Boise Police Department in a statement early Tuesday says officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. Monday to a business following a report of individuals creating some type of problem.

Police say a male suspect ran and refused commands to stop and a foot pursuit took place.

Police say officers confronted the individual and fired their weapons when he refused police commands. The person was transported to a local hospital. His name hasn't been released.