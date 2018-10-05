Police Respond to 3-vehicle Crash on Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash on the Perrine Bridge, according to scanner traffic a little before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said they were setting up parameters to direct traffic as crews respond to the scene.

A city dispatcher told News Radio 1310 that the crash occurred in the “southbound outer lane” on U.S. Highway 93, but it was unclear at the time if vehicles had been moved.

Idaho State Police is taking the lead on investigating the crash.