CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX) – A vehicle caught fire Tuesday morning near Chubbuck, which blocked traffic for a period of time while crews extinguished the blaze.

Police say lanes have reopened and traffic is moving.

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m. on a shoulder northbound on Interstate 15, according to Idaho State Police. The northbound lanes were blocked for about 15 minutes.

Police said no injuries were reported.