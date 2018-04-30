UPDATE: Police Locate Missing Twin Falls Teen

UPDATE, 1:40 p.m.: Police say that Stormy Henstock, a 16-year-old boy who was reported a runaway and has been missing since April 9, has been located and is safe.

Original story

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Police are searching for a 16-year-old Twin Falls boy who has been missing since April 9.

Stormy Henstock, who was reported as a runaway and is believed to still be in the Twin Falls area, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department, he was last seen wearing a red striped shirt, a green Dickies jacket, red sweat pants and tan shoes. He often has his long curly hair pulled back. He also has scars on both his left and right elbows.