UPDATE: Police Locate Missing Twin Falls Teen
UPDATE, 1:40 p.m.: Police say that Stormy Henstock, a 16-year-old boy who was reported a runaway and has been missing since April 9, has been located and is safe.
Original story
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Police are searching for a 16-year-old Twin Falls boy who has been missing since April 9.
Stormy Henstock, who was reported as a runaway and is believed to still be in the Twin Falls area, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
According to the Twin Falls Police Department, he was last seen wearing a red striped shirt, a green Dickies jacket, red sweat pants and tan shoes. He often has his long curly hair pulled back. He also has scars on both his left and right elbows.
If you have seen Stormy or have any information of his whereabouts, call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.