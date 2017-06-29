Police Seek Information on Suspected Bar Burglar

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX) Kimberly and Hansen Police are seeking the public's help in solving a burglary at a bar where an ATM machine was taken. According to information posted to the Kimberly and Hansen Police Station Facebook page, the suspected burglar broke into the South Hills Saloon/South Hills Bar and Grill on May 3, just before 6 a.m. in Hansen. Surveillance video shows what appears to be a man with a mask covering his face. Police say the power was cut to the building and one of the doors was pried open with a screw driver or pry bar. Police say an ATM was taken from the bar as can be seen in the doorway of the bar in one of the surveillance images. Police ask if you know anything about this burglary to call them at 208-735-1911 or 208-423-4153