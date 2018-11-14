Police Seek Public’s Help Locating a Missing Twin Falls Woman

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Authorities are trying to find the whereabouts of a 23-year-old Twin Falls woman who went missing early Wednesday morning.

Photo courtesy of Twin Falls Police Department

Twin Falls police officers, while conducting a welfare check a little after 6:30 a.m. today, found that Riley Renee Haslett left her home without telling family or friends where she was going, according to information from the police department posted on the city’s website.

Police say she has cognitive impairment with a mental age of about 12 years old. The department has issued notices to area law enforcement agencies, according to the website, and “foul play is not suspected but officers would like to make contact with this subject and check her welfare.”

Haslett is described as white, about 5 feet 1 inch tall, and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing pink pants, police say, white shoes and traveling to the Boise area.

If you have information on Haslett’s whereabouts, contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.